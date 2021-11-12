Ferrari BR20 revealed as one-off fastback based on the GTC4Lusso

Maranello - What do you get if you take the most practical Ferrari and make it less practical but more beautiful and totally exclusive? The answer, in this case, is the Ferrari BR20, which is a one-off creation based on the GTC4Lusso platform. The BR20 is the latest car to join Ferrari’s exclusive group of bespoke cars that were created for the unique requirements and desires of one very well-heeled owner.

Although its unique fastback design takes some inspiration from Ferrari coupes of the 1950s and ‘60s, the Italian sportscar maker believes it does this without even the slightest hint of nostalgia. “Instead, it pulls off the challenging feat of marrying timeless elegance with muscular sportiness, effortlessly incorporating styling themes typical of some of the most iconic 12-cylinders in Ferrari history, including the 410 SA and 500 Superfast,” Ferrari said. It added that the GTC4Lusso’s two rear seats were removed to add extra dynamism to the new creation’s sleek fastback silhouette. The BR20 is 7.6cm longer than the original, thanks to a specific rear overhang treatment designed to create a silhouette that emphasises its proportions.

Furthermore, the new cabin design solution creates the impression of a pair of arches running lengthwise from A-pillar to rear spoiler. The rear volume of the arch has been hollowed out to create an aerodynamic channel with the air outlet concealed by the black rear fascia under the spoiler. Ferrari makes no mention of engine, so we’ll assume the BR20 is powered by the same 6262cc V12 that does service in the GTC4Lusso. As a reminder, this normally aspirated mill produces 507kW at 8000rpm and 697Nm from 5750rpm, allowing a 3.4-second 0-100km/h time and 335km/h top speed. The cabin is trimmed in two shades of brown leather and carbon-fibre, to the client’s specification, and the seats are upholstered in dark brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather with silver cross-stitching.