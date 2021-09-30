Fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee revealed with advanced new tech

Detroit - Following the unveiling of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L earlier this year, the US carmaker has pulled the covers off the standard-wheelbase version. Built around a brand new architecture, the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee also brings new technologies to the fold, including a plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

But although it is more luxurious than before, Jeep says it is still something of a trail master, and buyers can choose from three 4x4 systems, namely Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II, all equipped with an active transfer case. Another boasting point is the sway bar disconnect that delivers improved articulation and traction over rocks and other rough terrain. Furthermore, the Trailhawk model comes with a Selec-Speed Control system for managing vehicle speed in low-range. For the on-road comfort side of the equation, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee features a revised Quadra-Lift air suspension system that now includes electronic semi-active damping. Beneath the bonnet, Jeep offers three powertrain options, headlined by a new plug-in hybrid variant that pairs a 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine with two electric motors for system outputs of 280kW and 637Nm. According to Jeep, this 4xe model can travel around 40km on electric power only and it also has all the 4x4 gear that you’d expect from Jeep, including a Quadra Trac II system with two-speed transfer case and low-range gearing.

Those seeking a more conventional powertrain can opt for the familiar 3.6-litre normally aspirated Pentastar V6, with 218kW and 352Nm, or a 5.7-litre V8 that offers 266kW. The latter boasts a “class leading” towing capacity of up to 3265kg. Inside the completely redesigned cabin you’ll find the flagship Uconnect 5 infotainment system that can be ordered with up to three 10.25-inch digital displays, including a segment-exclusive front passenger screen. Also on offer is a new full-colour 10-inch widescreen head-up display, wireless charging pad, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and over-the-air update functionality. Passengers can also look forward to Amazon Fire TV, which allows them to stream videos and play games while on the road. Driver assistance gadgets include Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Active Lane Management, Active Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and Rear Cross Path Detection.