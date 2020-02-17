Seoul, South Korea - Given the accurate teaser renderings that were doing their rounds recently, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento’s more muscular design doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Kia has released the first actual pictures of the new family-sized SUV ahead of its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3. Promising to “raise the standards” in its segment, the newcomer is built on an all-new platform and it will also be available with a hybrid drivetrain for the first time, although no other details about the engine line-up have been furnished as yet.

The cabin, meanwhile, makes strides in quality and digitalisation and the Korean carmaker claims that it has one of the highest-quality interiors found in any Kia to date, complete with blending metallic trims and embossed synthetic wood surfaces. As before, the new Kia Sorento will offer seating for up to seven occupants.

Following modern trends, the cockpit is all about screens, screens and more screens. The driver faces a new 31cm digital instrument cluster and there’s also a new 26cm central touchscreen that incorporates audio-visual navigation.

That’s as much as Kia is saying about the technological aspect at this stage, but it does promise that the new Sorento will be the most high-tech vehicle that the brand has ever created.