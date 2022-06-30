First pictures: Kia Seltos SUV gets fresh face, smarter cabin

Seoul - The Kia Seltos compact SUV is getting a new look and smarter cabin for 2023.
The Korean carmaker has posted the first pictures of the facelifted model on its Korean home market website, but no further information has been released as yet.
The updated model gets a new front end design, with a sharper interpretation of the current double-decker headlight design, which now runs into the grille. Lower down we see a redesigned bumper with a larger air inlet.
The back end has been given a significant update too, with more angular taillamps that now run across the tailgate.
The refresh continues inside with a new dashboard that includes a redesigned version of the current model’s wide-screen cockpit, which incorporates a digital instrument cluster and a new infotainment system.
Kia Seltos now available as a diesel, and it could be the pick of the bunch
Review: Kia Seltos 1.4T GDI - is this the Goldilocks of SUVs?
TESTED: Hyundai Creta 1.5 diesel is frugal, refined and comfortably sized
New Kia Carens unveiled as three-row compact MPV with SUV vibes
TESTED: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T is a decent package, but it’s a tough segment
Suzuki and Toyota are teaming up for a midsize SUV to rival Creta
Kia has retained the separate ventilation controls lower down, but they’re now digital - at least in the range-topping variants we see in the pictures. Material quality also appears to have improved, as far as we can tell.
The engine range has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely that the current drivetrains will carry over unchanged.
In South Africa the Kia Seltos is currently offered with 1.6-litre normally aspirated and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines as well as a 1.5-litre turbodiesel.
Prices for the current model range between R408 995 and R504 995.