Nevertheless, Defender fanatics will tell you it has no competition, but that’s another story.
Land Rover claims to have defined all-terrain capability and toughness from the conception of its very first 4x4, culminating in the newest Defender that was launched internationally in 2019.
Its distinctive silhouette makes the new Defender as instantly recognisable as the original.
There are a number of iconic features which have been passed on through generations of Series Land Rovers and Defenders since the original appeared at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948.