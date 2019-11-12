PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Skoda, the Volkswagen-owned Czech car brand that traditionally focused on lower cost products, has released the latest generation of its Golf-based Octavia, and it’s looking smarter than ever.
At this stage there are no plans, that we are aware of, to introduce the Skoda brand to South Africa so for now the products remain on the forbidden fruit wishlist for many motorists.
So what are we missing out on in the latest Octavia?
The new range follows the eighth-generation Golf in bringing new technologies previously reserved for premium vehicles into the segment, and it also boasts a classy new design that is sure to be a hit with buyers.
The Octavia is offered in two body shapes - a traditional station wagon and a ‘liftback’, which is essentially a hatchback with a three-box sedan shape, and it’s a format that makes so much sense that we’re wondering why anybody still builds traditional saloons.