Ford celebrates its endurance racing heritage with new GT edition

DEARBORN, Michigan - Ford is celebrating its endurance racing heritage with a special edition GT, which has been revealed ahead of its 2021 launch. The Ford GT Heritage Edition will mark the 55th anniversary of the company’s first endurance race victory, at the Daytona 24 Hour Continental race. Co-drivers Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby led a 1-2-3-5 Ford domination at Daytona, kicking off a magical season for the Ford GT40 MK II, with additional 1-2-3 wins at Sebring and Le Mans. This was the first time any team had threatened Ferrari’s dominance in sports car racing. As a reminder, the modern Ford GT road car is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 482kW and 746Nm, and thanks to its lightweight structure, which includes a carbon-fibre passenger cell and body panels, the supercar has a dry weight of just 1400kg. But what makes the Heritage Edition special?

With its Frozen White exterior paint with exposed carbon fibre bonnet, the new GT Heritage Edition takes visual inspiration from that 1966 race winner. Additional flavour comes in the form of asymmetrical Race Red accents on the front fascia and roof edge, driver’s side door and underneath the rear wing, while exposed carbon fiber shapes the signature 98 roundel graphics. Unique Ford graphics on the lower rear-quarter panels plus Heritage Gold 20-inch alloy wheels paired with red lacquered Brembo monoblock brake calipers complete the exterior livery.

Customers can give their cars an even bolder look by opting for the Heritage Upgrade Package, which includes 20-inch exposed carbon fiber wheels with a unique gloss red-painted inner accent barrel, while monoblock brake calipers are lacquered in black and detailed with Brembo lettering in red.

Inside, the edition features black Alcantara suede trim on the instrument panel, headliner and steering wheel, while anodised red paddle shifters and red Alcantara suede performance seats provide some contrast.

Ford has also announced a new ‘Studio Collection’ graphics package for the Ford GT, which will be applied to just 40 cars in 2021 and 2022. Here the body and graphics can be customised with seven standard colors or further personalised with endless color combinations.

“For this Heritage Edition, the Ford Performance team went deeper into the Ford GT’s race history and crafted a limited-edition model that stylistically honors the 55th anniversary of the Daytona 24 Hour endurance race that would eventually lead to our successes at Le Mans,” said Ford GT product manager Mike Severson.

“Plus, for customers who want to highlight the carbon-fiber body and functional cooling ducts that help deliver Le Mans-winning performance, the Ford GT Studio Collection offers another new way GT fans can personalise their supercars.”

