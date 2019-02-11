Silverton - The first facelifted Ranger production models have rolled off Ford South Africa’s assembly line in Silverton and are set to go on sale in the coming months. Coinciding with this 'milestone', Ford has released some additional details about the line-up, most notably confirming the existence of a single-turbo version of the company’s brand new 2-litre diesel unit. While Ford has not announced which models it will be fitted to, we have learned that it will produce 132kW and 420Nm, which pitches it squarely against the 2.8-litre Hilux Raider - so it should, at the very least, be available in XLT guise.

As previously announced, the twin-turbo 2-litre version of this engine, which pushes 157kW and 500Nm, will power the Raptor and a few other select range-topping models such as the Wildtrak.

Both the single- and twin-turbo 2-litre diesel engines will be mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

But if you insist that there ain't no replacement for displacement, fear not as the brawny 147kW/470Nm 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbodiesel is carrying over from the previous line-up, as is the more budget-focused 2.2-litre turbodiesel.

The exact line-up has yet to be announced but the line-up is likely to remain vast.

The first facelifted Rangers have rolled off Ford's assembly line in Gauteng.

In addition to the minor facelift and new engine options, Ford is also promising to offer some advanced technologies on range-toppers like the Wildtrak, including Pre-Collision Assist and Active Park Assist.

Further to that the Raptor will come with goodies like Fox shock absorbers with position sensitive damping and an advanced Terrain Management System that features a 'Baja mode' for high-speed off-roading.

Local production of the enhanced Ranger (and its Everest sister SUV) follows an investment of over R3-billion in upgrading the local plant, which will continue to serve both South Africa and export markets.

Watch this space for more information on the local line-up nearer to launch.

IOL Motoring



