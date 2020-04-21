Ford EcoSport range gets spec upgrade, cheaper auto model

Pretoria - Buyers are increasingly swaying towards automatic gearboxes and Ford is heeding this call in its EcoSport range with a more affordable automatic derivative.

The new variant is fitted with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and is based on the entry-level 1.5 Ambiente petrol model, which was previously only available in five-speed manual guise.

As before, the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine produces 91kW and 150Nm.

The 1.5 Ambiente auto is priced at R297 600, which is an R18 000 premium over the manual model, and a R36 000 saving over the next-cheapest auto model, the 1.0T Trend.

Ford has also added new features to the midrange Trend and flagship Titanium models, both of which are powered by Ford’s 92kW 1-litre turbopetrol engine.