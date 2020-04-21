Ford EcoSport range gets spec upgrade, cheaper auto model
Pretoria - Buyers are increasingly swaying towards automatic gearboxes and Ford is heeding this call in its EcoSport range with a more affordable automatic derivative.
The new variant is fitted with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and is based on the entry-level 1.5 Ambiente petrol model, which was previously only available in five-speed manual guise.
As before, the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine produces 91kW and 150Nm.
The 1.5 Ambiente auto is priced at R297 600, which is an R18 000 premium over the manual model, and a R36 000 saving over the next-cheapest auto model, the 1.0T Trend.
Ford has also added new features to the midrange Trend and flagship Titanium models, both of which are powered by Ford’s 92kW 1-litre turbopetrol engine.
The Trend is now fitted with cruise control as standard, while the Titanium gains front parking sensors, in addition to the rear sensors that were already standard.
Both the Trend and Titanium models also receive Ford’s Collision Mitigation System, which is a pre-collision feature that warns the driver of a potential collision with the vehicle ahead and also pre-charges the brakes and, if deemed necessary, applies maximum braking pressure once the driver presses the brake pedal.
Both trim derivatives also receive an underbody protection shield for off-road driving.
As before, all models are sold with a four-year/60 000km service plan.
FORD ECOSPORT PRICES
1.5 Ambiente manual - R279 700
1.5 TDCi Ambiente manual - R289 900
1.5 Ambiente auto - R297 600
1.0 EcoBoost Trend manual - R319 200
1.0 EcoBoost Trend auto - R333 900
1.0 EcoBoost Titanium manual - R357 000
1.0 EcoBoost Titanium auto - R370 400