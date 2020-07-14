Ford reveals Bronco Sport as more rugged Rav4 alternative

Dearborn, Michigan - Revealed on the same day as its more rugged Bronco two-door and four-door siblings, the Bronco Sport is a smaller and more accessible alternative. And while the bigger Bronco models are built around a ladder frame architecture, the Bronco Sport utilises a car-based platform that also underpins the latest Kuga, although the newcomer has a more rugged suspension system as well as standard four-wheel drive. The Bronco Sport was also designed to be hugely practical for adventure activities. With the rear seats folded, the vehicle's luggage area can transport two mountain bikes standing upright, while four available accessory bundles allow owners to kit the vehicle out to transport kayaks, skis, camping equipment and other gear. “Bronco Sport has the toughness and smarts to help turn off-road novices into 4x4 pros,” said chief product development officer Hau Thai-Tang. “Bronco Sport embraces the needs of outdoor enthusiasts – every inch of it was designed and engineered with weekend adventurers in mind.”

Badlands and First Edition models boast an advanced 4x4 system that features a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with an electronic differential lock that aims to mimic a traditional mechanical locking diff. The system can divert virtually all rear axle torque to either wheel, says Ford.

The Bronco Sport’s Terrain Management System has up to seven available GOAT Modes, including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand. Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl modes are available on Badlands and First Edition.

The newcomer also comes with Trail Control technology, which enables a cruise control-like setting for low-speed off-road driving. What’s more, and optional front off-road camera with lens washer serves as a spotter and helps provide better visibility of the trail ahead, via the vehicle’s touchscreen system.

Depending on the spec grade selected, the Bronco Sport is available with two turbocharged petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre with a projected output of 135kW and a 2-litre that’s good for around 183kW. Both are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As per the Bronco 2dr and 4dr models, however, this LHD only model is not on the radar for South Africa.

