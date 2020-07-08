Ford's Kombi fighter: Tourneo bus gets brawnier engine, autobox

Pretoria - With the market shifting rapidly towards automatic gearboxes, Ford has added two auto options to its Tourneo Custom Bus line-up, which was previously only available in manual guises.

But while the manual models soldier on with the current 2.2-litre turbodiesel engines, the auto versions gain a brand new 2-litre single-turbo engine that’s similar to the one that features in the Ranger and Everest line-ups.

However, the Tourneo models don’t gain the 10 speed box that’s fitted to the latter models, instead it makes do with the six-speed unit that’s also found in the Ranger 2.2 and 3.2 models.

The new 2-litre single-turbo diesel engine, or SiT as Ford calls it, is available in two output guises. In the mid-range Trend spec grade, the engine produces 96kW and 385Nm, and in the flagship Limited derivative it’s good for 136kW and 415Nm.

The new engines also feature AdBlue technology - a first for Ford SA - which uses a non-toxic urea/water-based solution to convert nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in the exhaust gas into nitrogen and water.