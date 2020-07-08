Ford's Kombi fighter: Tourneo bus gets brawnier engine, autobox
Pretoria - With the market shifting rapidly towards automatic gearboxes, Ford has added two auto options to its Tourneo Custom Bus line-up, which was previously only available in manual guises.
But while the manual models soldier on with the current 2.2-litre turbodiesel engines, the auto versions gain a brand new 2-litre single-turbo engine that’s similar to the one that features in the Ranger and Everest line-ups.
However, the Tourneo models don’t gain the 10 speed box that’s fitted to the latter models, instead it makes do with the six-speed unit that’s also found in the Ranger 2.2 and 3.2 models.
The new 2-litre single-turbo diesel engine, or SiT as Ford calls it, is available in two output guises. In the mid-range Trend spec grade, the engine produces 96kW and 385Nm, and in the flagship Limited derivative it’s good for 136kW and 415Nm.
The new engines also feature AdBlue technology - a first for Ford SA - which uses a non-toxic urea/water-based solution to convert nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in the exhaust gas into nitrogen and water.
As mentioned the 2.2-litre manual models soldier on as before, with three output levels depending on the spec grade: Ambiente (74kW/350Nm), Trend: (92kW/350Nm) and Limited (114kW/385Nm).
New cabin for auto models
Another USP for the auto models is that they feature a refreshed cabin, with the Limited model featuring a 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with Ford’s Sync3. Ford is also offering an array of optional features, including Adaptive Cruise Control.
"We've seen growing customer demand for an automatic version of the Tourneo Custom, and we are delighted to expand the current line-up with the two new models that feature the smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission," says Ford SA marketing head Doreen Mashinini.
"AdBlue brings a new dimension to Ford's efforts to reduce exhaust emissions and make a meaningful contribution to environmental sustainability," Mashinini added.
FORD TOURNEO CUSTOM BUS: PRICING
2.2 TDCi Ambiente 6MT - R621 500
2.2 TDCi Trend 6MT - R646 000
2.2 TDCi Limited 6MT - R695 600
2.0 SiT Trend 6AT - R700 200
2.0 SiT Limited 6AT - R740 900
These prices include a four-year/120 000km warranty and six-year/90 000km service plan.