Autenzell, Germany - Bavarian tuning haus G-Power has always specialised in making BMWs Go Much Faster, and now it has turned its attention to the second-generation (F86) X6M SUV. The standard X6M is no slouch, with its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 rated for 423kW from 6000-6500 revs and 750Nm from 2200-5000rpm, but for G-Power that’s just a good starting point.

Factor in modified turbos with bigger impellers, carefully machined to make them lighter than standard to reduce turbo lag, a titanium exhaust system with bigger-diameter exhaust header pipes, G-Power’s own catalytic converters and 102mm carbon-fibre tailpipes, and upgraded G-Power V3 performance ECU software (with no speed limiter), individually tuned to the engine of your X6M, and the result is the Typhoon, rated for a deep-throated, hairy-chested 550kW and 980Nm, good enough to demolish the standing quarter-mile (402 metres) in 11.5 seconds and take this 2.3 ton musclecar way out on the naughty side of 300km/h.

Keeping everything kosher are individually height-adjustable GX6M coilover struts with nine-way adjustable damping all round and a set of 23 inch forged-alloy Hurricane RR double-spoked rims in jet black; the G-Power Typhoon rides 40mm lower than standard at the front axle and 30mm lower at the rear.

All of which comes dressed to impress in a Breitbau body kit that includes a new front apron with larger air intakes, wheel-arch flares, side skirts, door attachments and a new rear apron. Optional extras include a carbon-fibre bonnet with venturi slots to keep the engine compartment cool and a carbon-fibre rear diffuser.

You had to ask.

The G-Power X6M Typhoon package you see here will cost you €57 627 (R890 000) ex works - which does not include installation or the cost of the base vehicle. Not only does absolute power corrupt absolutely, it’s also expensive.