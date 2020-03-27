G-Power's extreme gust: BMW M8 Convertible cranked up to 603kW

Autenzell, Germany - When German tuner G-Power gets hold of a BMW M car, you know that the results are not going to be subtle, and the latest victim in this case is the BMW M8 Competition Cabriolet.

Officially called the G-Power G8M Bi-Turbo, the modified ragtop has been tuned to 603kW and 1000Nm - and you thought the standard M8 Comp was impressive with 460kW and 750Nm… As we said, G-Power doesn’t do subtle.

To achieve these impressive output gains, G-Power employed a combination of software and hardware upgrades. Sure, there’s remapped software, but what really makes the difference here is upgraded turbochargers with larger compressor wheels, as well as modified downpipes that reduce exhaust gas back pressures and a new titanium exhaust system.

The latter, says G-Power, produces a “rousing sound backdrop that is even reminiscent of motorsport vehicles”. You’re going to want the top down for that.

But if those aforementioned output figures are too OTT for you, or if you want to save some money but still out-run the guy in the standard M8 Comp, G-Power also offers an “entry-level” upgrade that raises outputs to 529kW and 850Nm, which is still a useful gain in our book. The tuner also offers a 566kW/930kW middle-of-the-road package, which includes the GP-770 performance software and downpipes with sports catalytic converters.