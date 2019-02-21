Ever since Tesla got the world excited about electric cars, many mainstream carmakers have been on a mission to prove to the world that they too can create plug-in cars that capture the world’s imagination. The latest to march to that tune is Kia, and its new concept car, set to be revealed at the upcoming Geneva show, will give us an idea of how the company’s future electric cars could look in this new grille-free world.

But key here is that Kia also wants to make its future electric cars truly exciting.

“We imagined designing an all-electric car that not only answered consumer concerns around range, performance, recharging networks and driving dynamism, but one that also gave you goose bumps when you looked at it, and made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up when you drove it,” said Kia’s European design vice president Gregory Guillaume.

“Automotive design is about capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster for that bit longer - and we believe that there’s absolutely no reason why that should change simply because the car is electric,” Guillaume added.

You can think of this concept car, designed in Frankfurt, as a “signpost” to Kia’s future approach to electric cars.

Details about the car are thin on the ground at this stage, but we’re sure looking forward to seeing what this concept looks like from all angles.

IOL Motoring



