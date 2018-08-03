Johannesburg - Toyota’s facelifted Aygo city car, first seen at the Geneva motor show in March and released in South Africa this week, arrives here in a three-strong line-up, with prices ranging from R166 800 to R193 100. Common to all however, is a distinctive new front treatment with even more X factor - if you’ll forgive the pun - framing the grille and making it more three-dimensional, new headlight clusters with built-in LED daytime running lights, and a trim element below each headlight in black, gloss black or silver, to accentuate the car’s width.

New tail-light lenses and LED light guides at the rear lenses give the new Aygo a distinctive light signature and, seen in profile, help tie the front and rear elements visually together.

The instrument cluster gets new, more three-dimensional graphics and most grades get new seat fabrics, as well as more upmarket trim in grey and black.

Under the bonnet

The Aygo’s 998cc petrol three (still with five-speed manual ‘box) has been upgraded to meet Euro 6.2 emissions standards and improve low-end torque with a new dual fuel-injector system, higher compression, new low-friction components and a cooled exhaust gas recirculation system.

Rated power is up 2kW to 53kW at 6000 revs, with 93Nm on tap at 4400rpm, taking the new Aygo from 0-100km/h in 13.8 seconds and on to a quoted 160km/h flat out.

Measures have also been taken to reduce noise and vibration levels, suspension settings revised and the steering software upgraded to improve steering precision.

What you get

Standard kit across the range includes air conditioning, electric windows (front), power-adjustable side mirrors, multi-information display, a four-speaker touchscreen audio system with Bluetooth connectivity as well as USB and auxilary ports (plus steering-mounted audio controls), 50:50 split rear seat, four airbags (front and side), ABS, hill hold and Vehicle Stability Control.

The base Aygo is available in white, metallic blue and metallic silver, while the X-Play comes in red with a black roof or black with a silver roof, and includes a trim package, rear spoiler and tonneau cover.

The range-topping X-Cite, in white as standard with black, red, blue, metallic blue and two shades of metallic silver available to order, boasts a power-operated folding 'fun-roof' in black canvas and 15 inch alloy wheels shod with 165/60 radials (lesser Aygos have 14 inch steel rims and 165/65 rubber) but has a repair kit in place of their space-saver spares.

TOYOTA AYGO PRICES (three-year or 100 000km warranty included)

Aygo 53kW/93Nm R166 800 Aygo X-Play Black 53kW/93Nm R169 100 Aygo X-Play Red 53kW/93Nm R169 100 Aygo X-Cite 53kW/93Nm R193 100

