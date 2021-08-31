GWM P-Series Everest edition revealed with rugged new kit

CHENGDU, CHINA - Great Wall Motors used the Chengdu Auto Show to pull the covers off some new special edition GWM P-Series bakkies, headlined by the rugged-looking Everest edition. This new model derivative has actually worked for its name, with the P-Series (also badged as the Poer in some markets) having been a support vehicle in the recent Mount Everest Height Measurement, in which it was determined that the world’s highest mountain is actually almost a metre higher than originally thought. Some geologists attribute this to a 2015 earthquake, according to the BBC.

The GWM P-Series Gun Everest edition, to give you its full name, gains additional offroading equipment, including a winch and a snorkel that allows for a 700mm wading depth.The vehicle also comes with 3mm-thick high-strength chassis armouring, according to China Pickup Trucks, and there is also an off-road ‘expert mode’ that switches off the vehicle’s traction control systems and other associated electronics to allow for a more hands-on offroad experience. Also in keeping with its rugged intentions, the new edition boasts a unique black grille as well as an offroad bumper and wheel arch extensions in scratch-resistant black plastic. Matching wheels and a sports bar are part of the deal here too. GWM has also created a bakkie for motorcycle enthusiasts. This new single-cab GWM P-Series comes with an interesting paint scheme, with a huge bike graphic on the vehicle’s side as well as wheel arch decorations that emulate an offroad bike’s tyres.