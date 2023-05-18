GWM P-Series LTD debuts as accessory-packed flagship for under R700 000

Bothaville, Free State - Revealed at the Nampo Agricultural Show this week, the new GWM P-Series LTD takes pride of place at the top of the Chinese firm’s bakkie line-up, for now at least.
Available in 4x4 guise only the new GWM P-Series LTD is priced at R694 950, which is a R54 000 premium over the LT model, and in addition to a raft of design features and accessories, it also comes with a unique four-wheel drive system.
Unique exterior features include 18-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, as well as a black grille, off-road steel bumpers front and rear, flared wheel arches and colour coded mirrors.
Built for bush adventures, the LTD also comes with numerous functional accessories, such as a snorkel, roof rails and a front winch that pulls up to 4.2 tonnes. Owners can also power up their gadgets, thanks to a 12-volt accessory connector in the engine bay and 120 Watt 220V located next to the rear USB port.
While power comes from the same 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that powers the other P-Series models with 120kW and 400Nm, via an eight-speed autobox, the LTD also sports an upgraded 4WD system.
These were the new bakkies, SUVs and cars announced at the 2023 Nampo show
GWM’s Tank 300 arriving soon to take on Fortuner. Here’s how much it’ll cost
Ford Ranger outsells Toyota Hilux! Here’s how all the bakkies ranked in April 2023
How well are Chinese cars selling in SA? Haval and Chery sales vs rivals
GWM Shanhai Cannon revealed in China as ultra-luxurious bakkie with V6 power
Whereas other P-Series models are fitted with a torque-on-demand permanent 4WD system, the LTD’s fully selectable system includes a variety of driving modes, including the usual 2H, 4H and 4L but adding Snow, Mud and Sand modes to the mix. The offroad systems also include the Cross-Country Expert Mode and Drive Mode Memory, linking to both front and rear differential locks.
Standard features on the LTD model include a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, 9.0-inch (22.8cm) touchscreen infotainment centre and 7.0-inch (17.8cm) digital instrument cluster.
The GWM P-Series LTD comes with a warranty and service plan that are both valid for five years or 100 000km, while the five-year roadside assistance comes with unlimited mileage.