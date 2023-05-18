Independent Online
GWM P-Series LTD debuts as accessory-packed flagship for under R700 000

Published 1h ago

Bothaville, Free State - Revealed at the Nampo Agricultural Show this week, the new GWM P-Series LTD takes pride of place at the top of the Chinese firm’s bakkie line-up, for now at least.

Available in 4x4 guise only the new GWM P-Series LTD is priced at R694 950, which is a R54 000 premium over the LT model, and in addition to a raft of design features and accessories, it also comes with a unique four-wheel drive system.

Unique exterior features include 18-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, as well as a black grille, off-road steel bumpers front and rear, flared wheel arches and colour coded mirrors.

Built for bush adventures, the LTD also comes with numerous functional accessories, such as a snorkel, roof rails and a front winch that pulls up to 4.2 tonnes. Owners can also power up their gadgets, thanks to a 12-volt accessory connector in the engine bay and 120 Watt 220V located next to the rear USB port.

While power comes from the same 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that powers the other P-Series models with 120kW and 400Nm, via an eight-speed autobox, the LTD also sports an upgraded 4WD system.

Whereas other P-Series models are fitted with a torque-on-demand permanent 4WD system, the LTD’s fully selectable system includes a variety of driving modes, including the usual 2H, 4H and 4L but adding Snow, Mud and Sand modes to the mix. The offroad systems also include the Cross-Country Expert Mode and Drive Mode Memory, linking to both front and rear differential locks.

Standard features on the LTD model include a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, 9.0-inch (22.8cm) touchscreen infotainment centre and 7.0-inch (17.8cm) digital instrument cluster.

The GWM P-Series LTD comes with a warranty and service plan that are both valid for five years or 100 000km, while the five-year roadside assistance comes with unlimited mileage.

