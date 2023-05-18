GWM P-Series LTD debuts as accessory-packed flagship for under R700 000

Bothaville, Free State - Revealed at the Nampo Agricultural Show this week, the new GWM P-Series LTD takes pride of place at the top of the Chinese firm’s bakkie line-up, for now at least. Available in 4x4 guise only the new GWM P-Series LTD is priced at R694 950, which is a R54 000 premium over the LT model, and in addition to a raft of design features and accessories, it also comes with a unique four-wheel drive system.

Unique exterior features include 18-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, as well as a black grille, off-road steel bumpers front and rear, flared wheel arches and colour coded mirrors. Built for bush adventures, the LTD also comes with numerous functional accessories, such as a snorkel, roof rails and a front winch that pulls up to 4.2 tonnes. Owners can also power up their gadgets, thanks to a 12-volt accessory connector in the engine bay and 120 Watt 220V located next to the rear USB port. While power comes from the same 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that powers the other P-Series models with 120kW and 400Nm, via an eight-speed autobox, the LTD also sports an upgraded 4WD system.