Haval H6 hybrid is here: pricing for SA announced

Johannesburg – With fuel prices spiralling out of control, and diesel options becoming increasingly scarce, it’s no surprise that South African SUV buyers are gaining more of an appetite for hybrid vehicles. To capitalise on that hunger, Chinese importer Haval is launching its new H6 HEV, which is the first self-charging Haval model to be offered locally.

Priced at R669 950, the new Haval hybrid is not exactly an affordable option, but it is powerful and feature-packed. Its hybrid system pairs a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine with an electric motor to offer system outputs of 179kW and 530Nm. Haval claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.2 litres per 100km (versus 7.4 l/100km for the standard H6 1.5T) but keep in mind that real-world consumption could be higher than that. The Haval H6 HEV also boasts a more distinctive design than its non-hybrid siblings, thanks to a redesigned grille, gloss black accents, sports rear-spoiler and 19-inch alloy wheels.

As mentioned the HEV is packed with standard features, which include a panoramic sunroof, customisable head-up display, 360-degree camera, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as front- and-rear parking sensors. There’s also a wide array of driver assistance features, including Haval’s fully-automated parking system, traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, rear-cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking. As for your after sales support, Haval is selling the hybrid with a five-year or 60 000km service plan. The car’s warranty is valid for five years or 100 000km, however the hybrid battery is covered for eight years or 150 000km.