Port Elizabeth - Want to tower above all the other bakkies on your morning commute? Look no further than Isuzu’s new D-Max Arctic AT 35, which has been confirmed for South Africa. Developed in conjunction with Arctic Trucks of Iceland, the AT 35 is set to roll into local showrooms in May, but it comes at a price - with Isuzu asking R785 000 for one of these. That's a R170 000 premium over the D-Max 300 4x4 LX Auto which it’s based on.

“The very exclusive Isuzu D-MAX Arctic AT 35 is aimed at the customer who wants an extremely capable but thoroughly unique bakkie that certainly stands out from the crowd, but demands a properly engineered solution,” says Isuzu SA Technical Services Executive Dominic Rimmer.

To that end, the AT 35 rides 48mm higher than the standard 4x4 model, while the flared wheel arches add 180mm to the overall width of the vehicle. Full specifications will no doubt be released closer to launch.

The engine remains as per the standard double cab however, this being Isuzu’s proven 3-litre turbodiesel that’s credited with 130kW and 380Nm.

The Arctic Isuzu will be available in limited numbers, but will enjoy a full factory warranty, valid for five years or 120 000km. It will also be sold with a five-year/90 000km service plan.

IOL Motoring



