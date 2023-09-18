In the early 1980s, Honda launched a compact hatchback car in Japan called the City, which uniquely offered a factory add-on of a cuboid, folding petrol engine scooter, called the Motocompo – designed to be stored in the City’s boot. Forty years later, Honda has revisited the idea by unveiling the foldable Motocompacto e-scooter – a modern, sleeker, and some might say, cuter, reimagining of its older sibling.

Resembling a sleek piece of luggage when stored, Honda’s new foldable electric scooter is a homage to its 1980s petrol engine sibling. The Motocompacto (2023) resembles a piece of carry-on luggage, or perhaps a folding table, and weighs 19 kilogrammes – less than half the weight of the 1980s original, which came in at 42kg. Capable of 24km/h and with a range of 19km, the Motocompacto features a folding seat, handlebars and rear wheel, and will cost $995 (±R19,000) when it launches abroad in November 2023. Picture: Honda The little scooter can be fully charged in 3.5 hours from any wall socket, and you can change ride modes via a Bluetooth smartphone app.