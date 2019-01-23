Bracknell, England - Honda’s ultra-cute Urban EV Concept that was revealed at the Frankfurt show in 2017 has taken a step closer to reality with news that the prototype version of the production car will reveal itself to the world at the Geneva Motor Show in early March. What you see here is the first (albeit horribly cropped) sketch of the prototype, which will be a much closer indication of what the showroom car will look like when it makes its global debut towards the end of 2019.

Although you don’t see it here, previous disguised prototypes spotted on the streets show that, quite sensibly, the production hatchback ditches the concept’s three-door layout with ‘suicide’ doors for a more conventional five-door configuration with hinges where you’d normally expect them.

The prototype sketch does imply, however, that the little Honda will become one of the first production vehicles to forgo normal wing mirrors for a camera-based system much like that used in the Audi e-tron.

What it does take from the concept are its round lights and that black glass frontal panel that replaces the grille, as well as blacked-out A-Pillars, and bonnet-mounted charging flap.

But don’t expect it to come cheap.

Honda’s UK boss Dave Hodgetts recently told Autocar that the electric hatch would be positioned as a premium model, given that batteries are still very expensive compared to internal combustion engines.

The publication also reported that the EV hatch would be built on a new platform for electric vehicles.

IOL Motoring



