Honda pulls the covers off sharper-looking, new-generation HR-V compact SUV

TOKYO - Honda’s HR-V compact SUV has been given a complete redesign and the new model not only looks more interesting than its predecessor, but it’s also packed with Honda’s latest hybrid drivetrain technology.

We’re currently awaiting feedback on when the new SUV will be touching down in South Africa, but European sales start in late 2021, where Honda’s new e:HEV twin-motor hybrid drivetrain will be standard. But don’t be surprised if other global markets, such as SA, stick with conventional petrol engines for now. However, Honda has not released any further engine details as yet.

The new exterior design incorporates a long bonnet and sharper, more vertical sides to ensure that there is no impact on interior space. This, and clever packaging of its hybrid drivetrain components ensures that the new model retains its predecessor’s “class-leading” interior space, Honda claims. And yes, those “magic seats” - with their flip-up and fold-flat configurations - have been retained in the new HR-V.

The cabin has a more minimalistic design overall, while also incorporating more premium-looking materials. The interior pictures also show a large new central infotainment system, although as with the technical details Honda has yet to release any information about the on-board tech.

“The all-new HR-V delivers exceptional hybrid efficiency and advanced safety and technology features, all incorporated into a bold and sleek coupe-inspired form designed to enhance the class-leading interior space and comfort the nameplate is known for,” Honda says about its newest compact SUV.