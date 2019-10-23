TOKYO - Honda’s fourth-generation Jazz, revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday, follows the same space-efficient formula as its predecessors, but makes key improvements in a number of areas.
The Jazz has always been a champion of interior packaging, and that continues in the new generation, which still features Honda’s upward-folding ‘Magic Seats’, made possible by positioning the fuel tank beneath the front seats.
Although still constrained by the cab-forward profile, the new Jazz does have a sharper exterior design than its demure predecessor, with contrasting roof colours now also on offer. There’s also an SUV-inspired version called the Crosstar, which boasts a raised ride height, roof rails, unique frontal design and even water-resistant upholstery.
Honda has not gone into detail on the engine options as yet, but we do know that a hybrid drivetrain will be offered as standard in Europe, while other markets will continue to have that as an option alongside conventional petrol motors.
“For the first time ever in Europe, Jazz will only be available with an advanced two-motor hybrid powertrain, which provides an exceptional blend of strong and effortless driving performance and impressive fuel economy,” Honda says.