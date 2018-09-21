Johannesburg - Honda’s facelifted HR-V has arrived in South Africa complete with refreshed styling, new colours and added features. Though the overall look remains familiar, stylists did a fair amount of tinkering at the front end, where you’ll see a new bumper and grille, featuring a large chrome upper section or ‘solid wing face’ as Honda likes to put it, as well as redesigned headlights, with the 1.8 Elegance range topper featuring LED elements.

Moving to the side, the 1.5 Comfort rolls on the same 16-inch alloys as before, while the 1.8 Elegance gains new 17-inch rims. Round back you’ll see a new number plate garnish and the tail light clusters now have a smoked appearance.

Finally, there are two new exterior colour options in the form of Brilliant Sporty Blue and Passion Red.

A few spec changes mark out the revised model’s interior, with the Comfort getting new fabric designs and the Elegance flaunting leather upholstery with double-contrast stitching. As before, Honda’s ‘Magic Seat’ system ensures impressive versatility, with luggage space ranging from 393 to 1002 litres.

On the spec front, the Comfort now gains the 17.2cm touchscreen infotainment system that was previously only fitted to the Elegance, the unit featuring smartphone mirroring, audio streaming and navigation. In addition, the Elegance version gets a reverse camera.

Standard kit across the board includes cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel and six airbags.

All HR-V derivatives will be quieter on the road thanks to additional noise and vibration suppressing measures.

The two normally aspirated engine options continue as before, the Comfort powered by an 88kW/145Nm 1.5 litre unit and the Elegance featuring a 105kW/172Nm motor. Both are mated to a CVT gearbox as standard.

PRICES

1.5 Comfort CVT - R354 900

1.8 Elegance CVT - R419 900