Hot hatch on stilts: Hyundai releases first pics of new Kona N

SEOUL - Like Volkswagen’s T-Roc R, Hyundai’s upcoming Kona R is essentially a hot hatch on stilts. The Korean carmaker has revealed the first pictures of its latest R model, which is the performance division’s first SUV. While the images show that it has all the styling elements that you’d expect from such a model, including a sharper frontal design and large double-wing rear spoiler, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out about its performance credentials. It’s practically a given that the Kona N will be powered by the same 2-litre turbopetrol engine found in the recently facelifted I30 N hatchback, but whether it will boast the exact same outputs of 206kW and 392Nm remains to be seen. Expect the Kona’s engine to be paired with Hyundai’s eight-speed DCT dual-clutch automated gearbox. A six-speed manual is also offered in the i30 but it’s not clear whether this more traditional option will be offered in the Kona too.

You can also expect the Kona N to inherit its hatch sibling’s ‘Grin Control System’ that allows drivers to tailor the car’s dynamic systems through five driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom.

“As the first images reveal, the ‘hot SUV’ boasts a sporty appearance, further emphasised by its wide, low stance,” Hyundai said.

“For the very first time, the Hyundai N division and Hyundai Design Centre worked together to develop an SUV body type, creating a product that clearly represents a powerful presence and driving fun.”

Hyundai promises to release more information soon.

It’s not certain whether the Kona N would make it to South Africa. However, Hyundai SA did confirm earlier this year that the updated i30 N hatchback would reach our shores by mid-2021.

IOL Motoring