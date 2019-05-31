Johannesburg - Hyundai has bolstered its Creta compact SUV range with a new flagship called the Limited Edition and as the name implies, volumes are limited but the importer is at least offering more than just a handful, with 500 units set to hit showrooms. Numerous styling features set the Limited Edition apart from the ‘ordinary’ Executive models, including two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, a black roof that contrasts with the white exterior paint, a black and red interior colour scheme with red inserts on the dashboard and red stitching on the leather seats.

The Limited Edition also gets an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

This comes in addition to the features already fitted as standard to the regular Creta models, which includes manual air conditioning with additional vents for rear passengers, cruise control, rear park assist with reverse camera, auto headlights, electric folding mirrors, six airbags (front, side and full-length curtains) and ABS brakes.

The Limited Edition is based on the Executive model and buyers get the same choice of derivatives, namely a 1.6 normally aspirated petrol in six-speed manual or six-speed automatic guise and a 1.6-litre turbodiesel, mated exclusively to the six-speed autobox. All three derivatives offer front-wheel-drive only.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine is rated at 90kW and 150Nm, while the 1.6-litre turbodiesel is good for 94kW and 260Nm.

The Limited Edition models command an R18 000 premium over the equivalent Executive derivatives.

PRICES

1.6 petrol Limited Edition manual - R372 900

1.6 petrol Limited Edition auto - R397 900

