Hyundai previews quirky Ioniq 5 electric crossover ahead of February debut

SEOUL - Hyundai has given us a glimpse at its all-new Ioniq 5 electric crossover hatchback ahead of its official debut in February. Although it’s not the South Korean carmaker’s first all-electric model, it is the first to use the company’s new E-GMP Electric-Global Modular Platform. It’s also the first of a series of dedicated electric models that will use the Ioniq brand name. Following in 2022 will be a sedan based on the EV Propecy concept, while 2024 will see the introduction of a large SUV called the Ioniq 7. The Ioniq 5 is expected to have a driving range of between 450 and 500km between charges, and it’s also one of the first production vehicles to boast an 800V battery system, which will allow ultra-fast charging, to 80 percent capacity within 18 minutes. It’s no slouch either, with Hyundai claiming that the production vehicle will be capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds.

The car’s exterior design, which takes its inspiration from the 45 Concept of 2019, is also rather interesting. The front end is adorned with arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within. It is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell bonnet that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimising panel gaps and creating a clean look.

Another cool feature is its V2L (vehicle-to-load) technology, which will allow owners to power any device or charge electrical equipment of up to 3.6kW, using the 220V plug located inside the vehicle.

This, says Hyundai, makes it a rather useful vehicle to go camping with, as the teaser videos below illustrate:

And, finally, a bold promise from Hyundai design head SangYup Lee:

"Beginning with Ioniq 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured".

Watch this space for more details in February.

IOL Motoring