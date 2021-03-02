Hyundai reveals distinctive new Bayon compact SUV for Europe
LONDON - You didn’t think there was room for yet another compact SUV in Hyundai’s high-riding line-up did you?
And yet another one has been revealed - it’s called the Bayon and it starts to make sense when you consider that Hyundai doesn’t sell the Venue in Europe. Instead the Korean carmaker has designed the Bayon specifically for that region, which means it’s not likely to find its way to South Africa or other markets.
While its exterior design is distinctive and edgy, taking some inspiration from the Kona and offering a range of funky colours with names like Mangrove Green and Dragon Red Pearl, the Hyundai Bayon is related to the i20 hatchback beneath the skin.
The new Hyundai, which measures 4180mm in length and 1775mm in width, promises above-average cabin space as well, while the boot accommodates a respectable 411 litres.
Power comes from a 74kW 1-litre T-GDI direct injection turbopetrol unit that’s paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and Intelligent Manual Transmission.
You’ll notice more similarities to the i20 when you view the cabin, with its dual screen digital instrumentation and infotainment set-up.
On the tech front, the Bayon promises “class leading connectivity” and this comes in the form of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a wireless charging pad and Bluelink in-car connected services with calendar integration and a Bose premium sound system option.
Available “semi-autonomous” driving gizmos include Lane Following Assist, which keeps the vehicle centred in its lane, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection and Junction Turning.