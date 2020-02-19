Offenbach, Germany - Hyundai’s third-generation i20 hatchback has been revealed ahead of its Geneva Motor Show debut and it has no intention of being an also-ran in the hotly contested B-segment. In fact, Hyundai is promising to set new standards here with a striking design inside and out, as well as “best-in-class” connectivity and the most comprehensive safety package in the Polo class. Its proportions are sportier too, with the car having been widened by 30mm and lowered by 24mm, while the length and wheelbase grow by a respective 5mm and 10mm. Despite the increased dimensions, the new i20 hatch is 4% lighter than its predecessor.

Hyundai is only showing us a design sketch of the cabin for now, but it’s clear that the i20 makes a radical design shift with its twin 26cm instrumentation and infotainment screens, and horizontal blades that sweep across the top of the dashboard, incorporating the air vents. In keeping with the high-end theme, the car is also available with a Bose premium sound system for the first time.

On the tech front, the i20 now offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, as well as wireless charging and - for European markets at least - a wide range of cloud-based connectivity features that will do everything from finding you a parking space to locating your car and allowing you to control it remotely.

At this stage it’s not known which engines will be offered in South Africa, but the mainstay of the European range is Hyundai’s 1-litre T-GDi direct injection turbopetrol engine, which will be offered in 74kW and 88kW guises, paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 48-volt mild hybrid option is also available, which is said to reduce fuel consumption by up to 4%. At the base of the Range, Hyundai is offering a carry-over 1.2-litre normally aspirated motor with 62kW.