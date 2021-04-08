Hyundai reveals new SA-bound compact seven-seat SUV called the Alcazar

NEW DELHI - Hyundai Motor India has pulled the covers of its new Alcazar, which is a compact seven-seat SUV that appears to be based on the Creta.

Hyundai South Africa tells us that the new model is under serious consideration for our market, with a view to possibly launching it by early 2022.

The local specifics, of course, will only be revealed nearer to the time, but expect our models to closely mirror what’s on offer in India.

However, it’s not clear whether SA buyers will get to choose between six-seat and seven-seat variants as is the case in its home market.

On the subject of practicality, the Alcazar promises generous occupant space thanks to its longest-in-class wheelbase, while sliding seats ensure versatility.