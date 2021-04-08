Hyundai reveals new SA-bound compact seven-seat SUV called the Alcazar
NEW DELHI - Hyundai Motor India has pulled the covers of its new Alcazar, which is a compact seven-seat SUV that appears to be based on the Creta.
Hyundai South Africa tells us that the new model is under serious consideration for our market, with a view to possibly launching it by early 2022.
The local specifics, of course, will only be revealed nearer to the time, but expect our models to closely mirror what’s on offer in India.
However, it’s not clear whether SA buyers will get to choose between six-seat and seven-seat variants as is the case in its home market.
On the subject of practicality, the Alcazar promises generous occupant space thanks to its longest-in-class wheelbase, while sliding seats ensure versatility.
On the engine front, it’s interesting to note that the Alcazar does not offer the same engine options as the Creta. Whereas the latter is offered with a normally aspirated 1.5 and a 1.4 turbo, the only petrol engine that Hyundai mentions for the Alcazar is a normally aspirated 2-litre petrol that pushes 117kW. However, as per the Creta, the seven-seater is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel motor, which is good for 85kW.
Depending on the model in question, the Alcazar is available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox and all variants are front-wheel driven.
We will bring you more information closer to the vehicle’s local launch.
IOL Motoring