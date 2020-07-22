Hyundai SA launches special edition Venue (for those who love denims)

Johannesburg - Are you looking for a Venue that’s unique? Hyundai is keen to tempt you with a new Limited Edition Venue SUV, which has just landed in South Africa sporting a two-tone exterior colour treatment and some unique cabin garnishes. But just make sure you have the right pair of jeans to match it though, as the seats are upholstered in a combination of denim cloth and leather. Also setting the cabin apart is a beige colour scheme for the dashboard. On the outside you’ll tell the Limited Edition apart by its blue and white colour scheme, the latter adorning the roof and mirrors. This is complemented by a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. The Venue Limited Edition is available in three versions, with buyers able to choose either a Fluid specification model with manual or DCT dual-clutch transmission, or a flagship Glide derivative with the DCT gearbox.

Priced from R328 900 to R385 900, the Limited Edition only commands a R4000 price premium over the equivalent Fluid model, while the Glide version is priced identically.

Like all Hyundai Venues, power comes from a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which produces 88kW and 172Nm, in all cases powering the front wheels only.

What is the feature difference between Fluid and Glide?

The Fluid models ship with manual air conditioning, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, rear park assist with reverse camera, cruise control, auto headlights, multi-function steering wheel and six airbags.

Over and above all of that, the Glide gains goodies like dual-zone climate control, push-button start and fog lights.

According to Hyundai South Africa, only 500 Limited Edition Venues will be made available.

HYUNDAI VENUE PRICING

1.0 TGDI Motion manual - R285 500

1.0 TGDI Motion DCT - R319 500

1.0 TGDI Fluid manual - R324 500

1.0 TGDI Fluid Limited Edition manual - R328 900

1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT - R355 500

1.0 TGDI Fluid Limited Edition DCT - R360 500

1.0 TGDI Fluid Limited Edition DCT - R385 900

1.0 TGDI Glide DCT - R385 900

IOL Motoring