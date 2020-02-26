High Wycombe, England - After revealing the third-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback’s exterior last week, the Korean company is now showing us inside its latest Volkswagen Polo rival.
The i20’s cabin is a lot more modern, both in the way it looks and in how it works. Interior stylists have also made it look a bit more interesting with blade-like ridges that run across the dashboard as if they were extensions of the air vents, and this design language also extends to the inner door panels.
The new i20 follows the dual-screen format seen in the latest Polo, with a new 26cm digital instrument cluster in front of the driver and an identically-sized central infotainment screen perched at the top of the dashboard. The instrument screen changes colour depending on the driving mode: Normal = blue, Eco = green and Sport = orange.
The new electronics platform ushers in a range of new connectivity features through Hyundai Bluelink Telematics, offering cloud-based voice-activated assistance and a range of services that offer everything from traffic, parking and weather information to fuel prices and remote control of certain vehicle functions.
The new i20 offers decent sound too, with the flagship offering being an eight-speaker Bose system with eight strategically-placed speakers.