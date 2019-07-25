Johannesburg - Hyundai South Africa has brought the Tucson 1.6T Sport back to life, and it comes with a friend - for the first time the sporty derivative will also be available as a diesel. As before, the Sport specification is far more than just a racy body kit - Hyundai has modified the engines of both models.

In the case of the 1.6-litre turbopetrol version, outputs have been raised from 130kW and 265Nm to 150kW and 300Nm.

In power terms the 2-litre turbodiesel Sport model is a similar deal, with maximum power rising from 131kW to 150kW, but it’s the torque figure that impresses here, up from 400Nm to 460Nm.

Both remain front-wheel driven, with the petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and the diesel paired with an eight-speed torque converter auto.

Just like the previous Tucson Sport, the new versions get a full body kit, which includes a front lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser with quad tailpipes. All that means nothing without suitable ‘tekkies’ which in this case come in the form of 19-inch black alloys.

Standard cabin features include leather seats (electrically powered up front), automatic climate control, 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, moonroof, keyless entry and start, Park Assistance with rear camera and cruise control.

Static Bending LED headlights are also fitted, as are six airbags and Blind Spot Detection.

So how much extra do they cost?

The Tucson Sport models command a R56 000 premium over the equivalent Elite derivatives.

TUCSON SPORT: PRICING

1.6 TGDI Sport (petrol) - R654 900

2.0 R Sport (diesel) - R664 900

All models are sold with a seven-year/200 000km warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan.

IOL Motoring



