Hyundai Venue N Line impresses with its style and quality

Johannesburg - As the least-expensive SUV in the line-up, the Hyundai Venue has become a common sight on our roads. Statistically, it’s also the country’s third best-selling compact crossover. Three years after hitting the scene, the Hyundai Venue has been freshened up with a mid-life facelift, which is a somewhat successful one in our book. Whereas its predecessor looked a little awkward from the front, the 2022 model looks more confident, with its redesigned headlights and a new ‘Parametic Jewel’ grille inspired by the Tucson.

Hyundai made some significant changes at the back end too, with new light clusters that run across the tailgate to lend a more purposeful appearance. Furthermore, the carmaker has added some spice at the top of the range, with a new N Line model. Replacing the previous Glide variant, the N Line gains a number of unique design elements, including a Dark Chrome grille, bespoke 16-inch alloy wheels and a black roof with a sunroof. The new flagship is also available with two unique exterior colour choices: Nicobar Blue and Shadow Grey. On the inside, the N Line is set apart by synthetic leather seats with red trim and N logos, as well as mood lighting and alloy pedals.

While the overall build quality is hard to fault, some of the plastics do seems a bit low rent, particularly in the lower sections. While we’d find this perfectly tolerable at the bottom end of the Venue line-up, where it goes up against cheapies like the Nissan Magnite, we think the N Line could be a bit of a hard sell at R449 900. The N Line is well appointed though, with standard amenities including automatic climate control, push-button start, a cooled glovebox and cruise control. The 8.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system is easy to operate, although Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still by wire, and the facelifted Venue also has a larger 4.2-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with improved graphics. Functionality has been further enhanced through the fitment of USB and USB-C ports.

Moving to the back, rear legroom is decent, and the 343 litre boot, although not big by class standards, should meet most needs. What’s it like to drive? Although Hyundai offers a 1.2-litre normally aspirated engine option at the base of the range, with 61kW and 115Nm, this will probably be underpowered, particularly at altitude, it’s probably a good idea to stretch your budget to one of the 1.0-litre turbopetrol models, which start at R354 900.

The 1.0T engine produces a healthy 88kW and 172Nm, and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, unless you’re buying the N Line that we tested recently, in which case the latter is standard. At highway speeds, the three-cylinder turbo engine feels pleasantly willing, and on a 50km route, our test car drank around 6.7 litres per 100km. Around town, the three-cylinder engine can be a bit laggy on pull-off, and it also gets a little vocal under hard acceleration, where the imbalance of the three-cylinder layout becomes apparent. However, once on the boil, the turbocharged engine offers comfortable and effortless performance.

The Venue’s overall road refinement is decent and the ride quality comfortable but there is a bit of wind noise at higher speeds. It’s an easy car to drive, and getting comfortable behind the wheel was not a problem for us, despite the fact that the steering wheel is adjustable for reach only. All Venue models are sold with a three-year or 45 000km service plan and the vehicle also has one of the best warranties in the business, with the five-year/150 000km manufacturer warranty, extended to seven years or 200 000km for the drivetrain. VERDICT

The Hyundai Venue N Line is an attractive package, but we’re not convinced it’s worth the 450-grand asking price. However, the Venue is a high-quality product that is, to a degree, worth paying a premium for, but it would probably make more sense to opt for one of the other 1.0T models falling below the 400-grand mark. FACTS: Hyundai Venue 1.0T N Line Price: R449 900

Engine: 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbopetrol Gearbox: 7-speed dual-clutch automated Wheels: 16-inch alloy

Drive: Front-wheel drive Power: 88kW from 6 000rpm Torque: 172Nm from 1 500rpm

0-100km/h: 11.4 seconds (claimed) Top speed: 180km/h (claimed) Fuel use, highway: 6.7 l/100km (tested)

Ground clearance: 195mm Fuel tank capacity: 45 litres Boot volume: 343 litres

Kerb weight: 1 110kg Towing capacity: 1 100kg (braked) Warranty: 5-year/150 000km (vehicle)