Hyundai’s futuristic new Staria multi-purpose vehicle is coming to SA

JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai Motor Company has launched its new Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) line-up via a digital world premiere, establishing a model for its future purpose-built vehicles (PBVs). According to the South Korean conglomerate, the Staria’s debut bolsters Hyundai’s transformation as a smart mobility solution provider and embodies the company’s “inside-out” design methodology that emphasises interior spaciousness and usability. The Staria is Hyundai’s response to shifting consumer needs by offering them purposeful, innovative features and redefining in-car travel experiences in line with the company’s vision of “Progress for Humanity”. Hyundai Staria MANY SEATING AND INTERIOR OPTIONS The Staria will be available in 2- to 11-seat configurations and in two variants: The Staria and Staria Premium, the latter offering upgraded features and variant-exclusive finishes for a more luxurious look and feel.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Staria, which represents our latest effort to spearhead the evolution of mobility, and to address emerging lifestyle needs as we adapt to new ways of living,” says Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and global chief marketing officer. “The Staria is a step forward in connecting us more closely with our environments so that we can get more out of our everyday lives and do more for ourselves in transit.”

IT’S COMING TO SOUTH AFRICA IN 2021

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is looking to launch the Staria in Mzansi towards the end of the year.

“We are examining all configurations of the Staria – from the luxury 7-seater to the panel van version – to determine what the range in South Africa will consist of. With the luxury derivative, Hyundai will enter a segment for multi-purpose vehicles in the country where the brand did not compete before,” says Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive SA.

“Further good news is that we will still have a large people-carrier to offer in the range as a replacement for the popular H-1 9-seater bus that has served many families and businesses well over the years.”

FUTURE-FOCUSED DIRECTION FOR HYUNDAI

Evoking the streamlined form of a Steampunk-esque spaceship, the Staria’s sleek exterior is said to be defined by a single stroke running from front to rear – inspired by the curve of light that illuminates the Earth’s horizon at sunrise when viewed from space.

Staria models are available in eight exterior colours: Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Moonlight Blue Pearl, Shimmering Silver Metallic, Dynamic Yellow, Olivine Gray Metallic and Gaia Brown Pearl (the choice of colours may vary depending on the final spec for South Africa).

Its innovative interior space utilisation is made possible by the MPV’s 3273mm wheelbase with an overall length of 5253mm and width of 1997mm. Its overall height of 1990mm is optimised for passengers to conveniently enter and exit the vehicle and is high enough for an average school-aged child to stand upright and move with ease.

The cargo space availability varies depending on how the seating configurations are arranged. The 2- and 3-seater, optimised for business use, offers maximum cargo space of almost 5000 litres.

DIESEL PROPULSION FOR LOCAL MODELS

The Staria will be offered in South Africa with a 2.2-litre VGT turbodiesel engine, the same source of power used in the new Santa Fe, which is to be launched locally this month. The diesel engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

We’ll know more about the local line-up in the coming months, including which models grades to expect, as well as what local prices are going to be like. We’re expecting the Staria to take the fight straight to Volkswagen’s recently upgraded Kombi and Caravelle line-up, as well as Mercedes-Benz’s recently refreshed Vito and V-Class range.

