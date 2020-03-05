Hyundai's Genesis presents its latest answer to the Mercedes E-Class

Seoul, South Korea - Hyundai’s premium division Genesis has released the first pictures of its third-generation G80 sedan, which gives the South Korean brand a fresh contender in the cut-throat premium mid-size sedan game where the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class rule the roost.

With its crest-like grille and horizontally stacked twin headlights, it’s a natural continuation of the styling language that we saw on the GV80 SUV when it was revealed earlier this year, albeit in a sleeker format complete with a fastback tail that reminds us of the Audi A7.

The new G80 is set to go on sale in Korea in March, with other select world markets to follow, although at this stage there are no plans to introduce the brand to South Africa.

The new G80 is built on an all-new platform, and will also receive fresh engines and advanced driver assist technologies, although those details are still under wraps for now.

However, it’s a logical assumption that the engine range will mirror the GV80 which, depending on the market, offers a choice between two petrol units, in the form of a 2.5 litre turbo and a 3.5-litre twin-turbo with 280kW, and a 3-litre turbodiesel with 205kW.