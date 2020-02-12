Russelsheim, Germany - Just as the i30 N performance hatch hits South African streets, a facelift of the regular version of the i30 (which is not sold here anymore) has been previewed by Hyundai’s European division ahead of the updated car’s Geneva Motor Show debut in early March. The i30 hatchback is primarily aimed at Europe, where it takes on the Volkswagen Golf and Opel Astra, and the 2020 model is set to receive a sharper look as it faces up to the ever-improving competition.

At this stage it’s not clear whether the i30 N will be facelifted with the rest of the range, but our guess is that the sharpened performance hatch will debut a little later than the ordinary models.

So what's new for 2020? The i30 is set to receive a sharper look, complete with redesigned bumpers, new LED headlights as well as a mesh-pattern grille in the ‘N Line’ versions, which are not to be confused with the actual i30 N. The revised i30 will also get new rear lights and fresh alloy wheel designs in sizes up to 18 inches.

Given the pace at which cabin technologies are advancing these days, the i30’s cockpit is already in need of a serious makeover and that appears to be part of the facelift plan too. According to Hyundai, the i30 is set to gain a new instrument cluster as well as a larger 26cm touchscreen infotainment system, along with other upgrades that the company has yet to detail.