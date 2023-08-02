The Ineos Grenadier, introduced in SUV form last year, is very much a modern successor to the original Land Rover Defender, and soon South Africans will be able to buy a bakkie version. Hot on the heels of its international debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the local importer has opened the order books for the new double cab, which will be South Africa’s most expensive bakkie.

It’ll be available in three variants, with the standard Quartermaster starting at R1 717 100, while the Trailmaster and Fieldmaster editions will retail at R1 862 100. Buyers can choose between BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engine derivatives, which are identically priced. For the record the petrol version pushes out 210kW and 450Nm, and the diesel is good for 182kW and 550Nm. Both are paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. The Quartermaster is 305mm longer than the SUV, allowing for a 1.564m long and 1.619m wide loadbay that is said to be large enough to carry a standard Euro pallet.

The vehicle comes standard with a centre differential lock and a two speed transfer case and like its sibling has the same heavy duty five-link front and rear suspension, Carraro solid beam axles, Brembo brakes, 264mm of ground clearance and 800mm wading depth. Opt for the Rough Pack, which is standard on the Trailmaster and a R43 000 option on the other two grades, and you also get - front and rear diff locks as well as a set of BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 Tyres. The payload is listed at 760kg, with a towing capacity of 3,500kg. The loadbay is fitted with four tie-down rings with optional utility rails, a 400W inverter, an integrated mounting bar and a 1.28m tailgate that can support 225kg when open.

Potential owners will have a wide range of accessories to customise their bakkies such as the cargo bay fitted with a frame and waterproof canvas canopy, a lockable roller cover and a roof rack. The model line-up will mirror that of the Station Wagon and is available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim. But what does the bakkie’s name mean? According to the Collins dictionary, a Quartermaster as an officer responsible for accommodation, food and equipment in a military unit or a rating in the navy.