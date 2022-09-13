Insane new Pagani Utopia is the brand’s first all-new car in over a decade

By: Double Apex
It’s not often that Automobili Pagani debuts an all-new car. The company has made a good business from producing derivatives of existing models. However, the Pagani Utopia is the first all-new model since the Huayra broke cover. Incidentally, the car codenamed C10, is the third all-new car to herald the company’s third decade of producing boutique supercars. Just 99 units of the new model will be built.
Underneath the Pagani Utopia’s clean bodywork is a new generation of the company’s carbo-titanium monocoque. The quad exhaust is titanium and all the body panels are carbon-fibre. Using these lightweight materials has resulted in a total mass of 1 280 kg.
The Pagani Utopia is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 that is produced in the same plant as all Mercedes-AMG units. This is a tradition that has held true for all Pagani models produced since the very beginning. The twin-turbocharged motor produces 635kW and 1 100 Nm of torque. The latter is on tap from 2 800 to 5 900 r/min. The engine can be mated with a seven-speed automated transmission or a proper seven-speed manual with a clutch pedal. An electro-mechanical differential sends power to exclusively to the rear wheels.
The cabin of the Pagani Utopia has plenty of old school dials. The only digital screen is found between the analogue speedometer and rev-counter. Pagani mills the steering wheel and pedals from blocks of solid metal. The steering wheel, along with the seats and facia, are covered in hand-stitched leather.
