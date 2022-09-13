Insane new Pagani Utopia is the brand’s first all-new car in over a decade

It’s not often that Automobili Pagani debuts an all-new car. The company has made a good business from producing derivatives of existing models. However, the Pagani Utopia is the first all-new model since the Huayra broke cover. Incidentally, the car codenamed C10, is the third all-new car to herald the company’s third decade of producing boutique supercars. Just 99 units of the new model will be built.

Underneath the Pagani Utopia’s clean bodywork is a new generation of the company’s carbo-titanium monocoque. The quad exhaust is titanium and all the body panels are carbon-fibre. Using these lightweight materials has resulted in a total mass of 1 280 kg.

The Pagani Utopia is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 that is produced in the same plant as all Mercedes-AMG units. This is a tradition that has held true for all Pagani models produced since the very beginning. The twin-turbocharged motor produces 635kW and 1 100 Nm of torque. The latter is on tap from 2 800 to 5 900 r/min. The engine can be mated with a seven-speed automated transmission or a proper seven-speed manual with a clutch pedal. An electro-mechanical differential sends power to exclusively to the rear wheels.