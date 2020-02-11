Port Elizabeth - With bakkie buyers increasingly gravitating towards automatic gearboxes, Isuzu is upping its game with five new self-shifting D-Max derivatives.
Most of these new additions are powered by the familiar 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 100kW and 320Nm, and the gearbox in question is Isuzu’s five-speed automatic unit.
The gearbox is available with a wide range of trim grades, starting with the D-Max 250 Hi-Ride auto models, which are available in extended cab and double cab guises. The mid-range 250 LE is now also available as an auto, as is the sporty-looking 250 X-Rider. As per the manual models the 250 auto versions have a braked towing capacity of 2100kg.
Isuzu has also added a 3-litre Hi Ride double cab model, with the 130kW/280Nm engine in this case paired with a six-speed autobox.
Spec-wise, the new auto models mirror their manual siblings, with the Hi-Ride versions packing all the basic comfort and safety features, including a manual aircon, a basic audio system with Bluetooth, electric windows, remote central locking, dual front airbags, ABS brakes and stability control. It keeps things rather basic on the outside with 16-inch steel wheels.