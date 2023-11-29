Isuzu D-Max X-Rider is making a comeback, first details released

The Isuzu D-Max X-Rider first started out as a special edition back in back in 2016 but due to high demand it quickly became a permanent fixture in the range. Combining a sensible specification sheet, that wasn’t too fancy, with sporty styling and a reasonably accessible price tag, the X-Rider hit a sweet spot for many consumers in the double cab space.

While the X-Rider variant disappeared when the latest-generation D-Max was introduced in 2022, it is now making a comeback. Isuzu Motors South Africa has released the first pictures and details of the new model, which is offered as a double cab only, but pricing has not been released as yet. However logic dictates that it will be priced somewhere north of the LS models that form its basis and these, for the record, cost between R585,100 and R685,200. Whereas the previous X-Rider was offered with a choice of engines that included the 3.0-litre diesel, the new one is available exclusively with Isuzu’s 1.9-litre Ddi turbodiesel, which offers 110kW and 350Nm.

It can be paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox, both six-speed units, and X-Rider clients can also choose between 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations. Its unique exterior design package includes 18-inch ‘diamond cut’ alloy wheels, a gloss black grille with red Isuzu lettering, LED headlights and taillights and X-Rider badges on the front doors and tailgate, which also receives a black Isuzu decal. The Isuzu D-Max X-Rider is available in four exterior colours - Red Pinel, Islay Gray, Mercury Silver and Splash White - and all feature contrasting black treatment for the door handles, mirror caps and curved sports bar.

In keeping with the exterior theme, red accents run throughout the cabin to remind you that you are in an X-Rider, and this includes red stitching for the leather seats. You’ll also find ‘X’ logos on the front seat headrests and on the dashboard above the glovebox, while the headlining is black in this exclusive model. As for cabin features, the LS-based D-Max X-Rider comes with cruise control, rear park assist with reverse camera, rear USB ports and a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system with Wi-Fi compatibility. “The new D-Max X-Rider is all about image, style and capability, and is a great choice for discerning customers that want something special,” says Isuzu SA product planning department executive Kevin Fouche.