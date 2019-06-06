Coventry, England - Jaguar has revealed a more road-focused ‘Touring’ version of its XE SV Project 8 super saloon, for those that want the extreme performance in a more discreet package. Sadly it’s not heading to South Africa as Jaguar is only building it in left-hand-drive format, but in any case, production is limited to just 15 units as this is billed as a ‘collector’s edition’.

Whereas the regular XE Project 8 has a massive ‘ironing board’ type carbon fibre rear wing, the Touring specification instead features a discreet fixed spoiler, complemented by a fixed front splitter aimed at maintaining aerodynamic balance.

Given its road-going disposition, the Touring is available only in four-seat guise - those buying the more hardcore Project 8 can still opt for a two-seat cabin with roll cage.

Performance credentials remain unchanged, however, the Touring edition still sporting Jaguar’s potent 441kW, 700Nm 5-litre supercharged V8 engine, which gets it from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 300km/h.

The hand-built sedan will be available in four paint finishes: Valencia Orange, Velocity Blue, Corris Grey Satin and (of course) British Racing Green.

“Project 8 has received outstanding critical acclaim since its launch, demonstrating the Special Vehicle Operations team’s ability to create a compact Jaguar sedan with supercar-rivalling performance,” said Jaguar SVO engineering director Jamal Hameedi.

“Touring specification extends the appeal of Project 8 to performance car enthusiasts and collectors who prefer a more discreet appearance, without compromising its driver-focused on-road dynamics.”

IOL Motoring



