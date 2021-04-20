Jaguar I-Pace gets glossy with new Black edition

PRETORIA: Jaguar has enhanced the styling and specification of its battery-powered crossover with the creation of the I-Pace Black edition.

Set to be launched in South Africa during the third quarter of 2021, the Jaguar I-Pace Black gains a panoramic roof, privacy glass and a Black Pack for the exterior. The latter brings a Gloss Black finish to the grille, mirror caps, side window surrounds and rear badges.

The edition is also set apart by matching gloss black 20-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels.

However, unlike Henry’s original creation, this Jaguar I-Pace is available with a full range of exterior colours, although Farallon Pearl Black is on the menu for those wanting to continue the dark theme.

Inside the I-Pace Black features Ebony leather sports seats, with matching headliner, and there are Gloss Black garnishes throughout the cabin.

As with the regular I-Pace models, the edition is motivated by two electric motors, one on each axle, which combine to produce 294kW and 696Nm.

The I-Pace has a claimed battery range of up to 470km and when plugged into one of Jaguar’s 60kW DC public charging stations, around 100km of range can be added in just 20 minutes. When plugged into an 11kW wall box, a full charge can be achieved in 8.6 hours, Jaguar says, while a conventional single-phase 7kW wall box will see this increase to 12.75 hours.

Pricing for the new I-Pace Black will be announced closer to launch. The current Jaguar I-Pace line-up retails for between R1.94 million and R2.1m.

