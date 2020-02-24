Pretoria - Jaguar is now waving its Chequered Flag specification package at the F-Pace SUV, with the new limited edition going on sale in South Africa this week in three variants priced from R1 030 500. Following the similar editions released in the XE and F-Type line-ups, the F-Pace Chequered Flag is set apart by subtle but sporty design enhancements inside and out.

So how do you tell it apart?

Look out for a ‘Sport’ style front bumper as well as Gloss Black detailing on the grille, side vents, roof rails and side vents, and that colour scheme also extends to the 19-inch split-spoke alloy wheels.

Three exterior colour options are available in the form of Santorini Black, Yulong White and Eiger Grey, the latter being a newly introduced hue.