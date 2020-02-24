Pretoria - Jaguar is now waving its Chequered Flag specification package at the F-Pace SUV, with the new limited edition going on sale in South Africa this week in three variants priced from R1 030 500.

Following the similar editions released in the XE and F-Type line-ups, the F-Pace Chequered Flag is set apart by subtle but sporty design enhancements inside and out.

So how do you tell it apart? 

Look out for a ‘Sport’ style front bumper as well as Gloss Black detailing on the grille, side vents, roof rails and side vents, and that colour scheme also extends to the 19-inch split-spoke alloy wheels.

Three exterior colour options are available in the form of Santorini Black, Yulong White and Eiger Grey, the latter being a newly introduced hue.

The inside story is one of meshed aluminium detailing, perforated leather upholstery and Chequered Flag treadplates.

Customers get to choose from three engine options, all paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and permanent all-wheel-drive system.

The 2-litre diesel engine is offered in two versions, the base unit producing 132kW and 430Nm, and the more powerful alternative credited with 177kW and 500Nm. The sole turbopetrol option is also a 2-litre unit, with outputs listed at 184kW and 365Nm. 

Standard features in all three Chequered Flag models includes a Meridian Sound System and a Touch Pro infotainment system with the Touch Pro Navigation Pack as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also standard are 10-way electrically adjustable front seats with driver memory function and the 31.2cm interactive digital instrument cluster.

PRICES 

F-Pace Chequered Flag 2.0 132kW AWD diesel - R1 030 500

F-Pace Chequered Flag 2.0 177kW AWD diesel - R1 117 300

F-Pace Chequered Flag 2.0 184kW AWD petrol  - R1 125 200

IOL Motoring