Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black adds style and tech: SA pricing

To that end, Jaguar XF models will soon be available with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which will become available in an over-the-air software update.

PRETORIA - Jaguar has announced a new trim grade for its XF midsize saloon. These new R-Dynamic Black models come with the kind of design enhancements that the name implies, as well as ushering in a few infotainment upgrades.

The R-Dynamic Black, meanwhile, joins the line-up with a unique exterior and interior styling package. On the outside, the new trim grade is distinguished by Gloss Black treatment for the 19-inch alloy wheels as well as for the grille, mirror caps, side sills, fender vents, window surrounds and rear badges. The brake calipers provide a dash of contrasting red and customers can also look forward to a panoramic roof and privacy glass.

Cabin decor comes in the form of crafted Satin Charcoal Ash veneers as well as bright metal pedals and a 30-colour premium mood lighting system.

Buyers of the XF R-Dynamic Black model can choose between a pair of 2-litre turbocharged engines. The P250 petrol model offers 184kW and 265Nm, while the D200 diesel is good for 147kW and 430Nm. Both engines send power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.