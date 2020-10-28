Jaguar’s E-Pace compact SUV gets new look, engines and tech for 2021

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - Jaguar’s smallest SUV, the E-Pace has been given a major midlife makeover. Like the Land Rover Discovery Sport that it’s related to, the high-riding Jag incorporates aspects of the company’s new compact vehicle architecture, while also gaining fresh engines and cabin tech. And you won’t have to wait too long to buy one as Jaguar South Africa says the newcomer is expected to hit local shores during the first half of 2021. The biggest news on the engine front is a new plug-in hybrid model (badged P300e), and it pairs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine to an 80kW rear-mounted electric motor for a system output of 221kW. It’s good for an all-electric range of up to 55km, according to Jaguar, while the 0-100km/h sprint time is listed at 6.5 seconds. The revised E-Pace line-up will also be available with Jaguar’s new-generation Ingenium 2-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. There’s only one oil burning option, and it’s good for 147kW, while petrol customers can choose between a P250 variant with 184kW and a P300 that’s good for 221kW. All three come standard with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. The SUV’s architecture has also been significantly updated, says Jaguar, and this extends to the engine mounts, suspension and structure, with the latter improvements also reducing harshness and vibration.

On the inside, the revised E-Pace inherits JLR’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is operated via a new 29cm HD touchscreen, which is 48 percent bigger and three times brighter than the previous system. Furthermore, the simplified menu allows drivers to access up to 90 percent of common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less. The system also boasts Google and Microsoft Outlook calendar integration, and it features two LTE modems that allow it to carry out multiple functions at the same time.

Perched in front of the driver is a new digital instrument cluster with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout.

The exterior design changes are on the subtle side, but the E-Pace does receive a new grille mesh design with diamond detailing, fresh all-LED headlights with ‘Double J’ DRL signatures and revised lower aperture. At the back end you’ll see a new mesh insert in the lower bumper and all-LED taillights inspired by the I-Pace.

South African prices and specifications will be announced closer to launch.

IOL Motoring