Johannesburg - Jaguar’s XE 300 Sport is now available in South Africa, the compact sports sedan powered by the most powerful version of JLR’s four-cylinder Ingenium engine, and gaining some unique exterior and interior trimmings. So what sets it apart?

The special edition gets a Dark Satin Grey treatment for the grille surround, side vents, sills and mirror housings, as well as alloy wheels (19- or 20-inch) finished in a Satin Technical Grey finish. Oh, and you get ‘300 Sport’ boast badges on the grille and bootlid.

The exterior colour chart gives you four options: Caldera Red, Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black. We’ll take the red.

Bespoke cabin touches include yellow contrast stitching throughout, and ‘300 Sport’ badging on the steering wheels, mats, tread plating and headrests.

Beneath the bonnet, as mentioned, is the most potent version of the company’s 2-litre, four-cylinder Ingenium turbopetrol engine, in this case tuned to 201kW and 400Nm. Power goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and at full tilt the sports sedan will prance from zero to 100km/h in 5.7 seconds, Jaguar claims.

The XE 300 Sport is yours for R796 975.

IOL Motoring



