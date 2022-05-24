Jeep Gladiator bakkie is coming to South Africa in June

Johannesburg - It’s been a bit of a wait, but the Jeep Gladiator bakkie is finally on course for South Africa, with Stellantis having recently confirmed a launch date in late June for the new double cab. First revealed in late 2018, the Jeep Gladiator is something of a Swiss army knife on wheels. As with the Wrangler SUV that it’s based on, the Jeep Gladiator can be ‘stripped’ in multiple ways. Owners can fold down the windscreen, remove the doors and lower the soft top for a truly open-air experience.

South African pricing and specifications have yet to be confirmed, however with the current Wrangler models commanding between R899 900 and R999 900, you probably shouldn’t expect too much change for a million bucks. The engine line-up has yet to be confirmed, but we sure hope that South Africa will get the 3.0-litre turbodiesel option that’s available in certain markets. The six-cylinder oil burner pushes out 194kW, while 600Nm is available from as low as 1400rpm. The Jeep Gladiator is also available in most markets with the familiar 3.6-litre normally aspirated Pentastar V6 petrol engine, which produces 212kW.

Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s best part-time four-wheel drive systems are on offer too. The interior is as per the Wrangler SUV, where you’ll find the latest Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Furthermore, Rubicon models offer a forward-facing camera for off-roading. Watch this space for all the local specifics when the new Jeep Gladiator is launched in South Africa in late June.