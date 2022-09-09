Jeep previews its electric future by unveiling three brand new SUV models

Detroit - Jeep, a US brand that you might associate with large, trail-crawling, gas-guzzling SUVs, has become the latest global automotive brand to nail its colours to the electrification mast. The Stallantis-owned brand has just pulled the covers off three new all-electric SUVs, which come with the announcement that Jeep plans to offer a 100% electric line-up in Europe by 2030.

But it won’t be giving up entirely on ICE, as the company forecasts that EVs will account for 50% of its US sales by the end of the decade. Jeep plans to launch four all-electric vehicles in global markets by 2025, including the new Recon, Wagoneer S and Avenger models you see here. Jeep Recon The most rugged of these is the Jeep Recon, which promises proper trail-rated 4x4 capability. Jeep hasn’t released much detail on its electric powertrain, but we do know that the vehicle will be offered with aggressive off-road tyres as well as e-locker axle technology and Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system.

It also offers the same kind of open-air freedom as the Wrangler, thanks to removable doors and glass as well as a one-touch powered roof. Its Uconnect infotainment system also includes detailed travel guides of the most notable off-road trails. This will be the first of the new Jeep EV models to reach the US market, but it’s South African introduction has yet to be confirmed.

While Recon stands for rugged, the vehicle you see below, codenamed Wagoneer S, is more of a high-performance tar-focused machine that seems to be chasing Range Rover customers. Jeep Wagoneer S A global model, the production version of the Wagoneer S is expected to offer a range of around 644km between charges. Its electric motors will produce around 447kW, which should get this sleek-looking Jeep from 0-60mph (96km/h) in 3.5 seconds.

While it might look poised for urban cruising, Jeeps says the newcomer will still offer genuine 4x4 capability. The new premium Jeep model will be launched in North America in 2024, and it will also be offered in other global markets around the world. While the Recon and Wagoneer S are large-and-in-charge, the new Jeep Avenger is instead aimed at the European compact car market.

Jeep Avenger Set to go on sale in 2023, the Avenger will be positioned below the Renegade, and as such will likely also be offered with internal combustion engine options. The EV version, however, will offer a targeted range of around 400km between charges. Jeep describes it as a modern, fun and emotional SUV that has been “right-sized” for the European market. The vehicle will make its official debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17. As with the Recon and Wagoneer S, its South African introduction has yet to be confirmed.