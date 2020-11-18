Jeep’s V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 is now a 350kW reality

DETROIT - Just days after teasing us with the prospect of a V8 Wrangler, Jeep has whipped the covers off the production version of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept.

As the most powerful Wrangler ever, the Rubicon 392 comes with FCA’s 6.4-litre V8 Hemi engine, which produces 350kW and 637Nm - enough, Jeep says, to haul it from zero to 96km/h in 4.5 seconds. That’s a cool 40 percent improvement over the current V6 Wrangler Rubicon.

Putting that power to the road is an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive system with Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case.

Also helping its ‘go anywhere’ cause are heavy-duty, wide-track Dana 44 axles with Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials and electronic front sway-bar disconnect. Furthermore the beefed up suspension system, with revised geometry, lifts the Wrangler by 50mm, while 33-inch off-road tyres on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels further enhance its off-roading ability.

All of this, Jeep says, allows the vehicle to confidently climb up and down steep obstacles with minimal throttle and braking input.